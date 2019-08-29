This is in response to "Nudist colony didn't belong on Page 1" (Letters to the Editor, Wednesday Viewpoints).
Not that I feel the need to go to a nudist colony, but I must question the author's problem with the article.
Obviously she didn't read it, as it was very interesting and put things into perspective, but chose to condemn it for its mere existence.
It makes me wonder about someone who would equate peaceful nudity to something sinful and sexual.
After all, didn't her God put her on this earth naked?
I, for one, would prefer the serenity of a nudist colony as opposed to worrying about going to the mall or a concert for fear of getting shot!
Lori Roudebush,
Coal Valley