Many individuals were surprised and disgusted with the obscene article of the Aug. 25 Dispatch-Argus that contained pictures of naked people.
Nudism was glorified for all to see. There is no excuse for this kind of article anywhere in a newspaper. Two rebuttals were submitted. The 248 word was chosen over the 481 word, although the nudist article was over 1,200 words. That article was a shame, a blight on the newspaper.
It must be noted that this debate is greater than Chuck, Graham, Brian, Jerry or any of the nudists. We must refer to the Bible, the authoritative Word of God. Nakedness is mentioned in the Bible, but at times is linked with words such as drunkenness, lewdness, shame and harlotry; wretched, miserable, poor and blind; famine, peril and sword.
Although we come into the world naked, the first thing Adam and Eve did after they disobeyed God, was to cover themselves. When God saw what they had done, He made more adequate clothing for them.
In Genesis, Chapter 9, Shem and Japheth were honorable enough to take a garment and walk backward to cover their father's nakedness. Leviticus, Chapters 18 and 20, are full of restrictions against seeing people naked.
In Matthew, Chapter 25, and James, Chapter 2, Jesus and James praised those who have clothed the naked. In Revelation, Chapter 16, we are instructed to keep our garments, lest we walk naked and they see our shame.
Therefore, my prayer is that no one practices nudism and that the newspaper never promotes nudism.
Jerry Willis,
Moline