Mass shootings have become a major issue in recent years. The radical left believes that the National Rifle Association is to blame; however, they are completely incorrect.
The NRA was founded in 1871 to educate gun owners on gun safety and to lobby for gun rights. Today it is the largest and oldest civil liberty advocacy organization in the United States.
When God created humanity, He provided us with natural law. Natural law entitles us to the right to protect ourselves by whatever means necessary. Guns are the most effective form of protection. Actually, in areas where guns are prohibited, there is a higher murder rate. This is why the push for stricter gun laws is not the answer.
The NRA consists of a group of executives and lawyers; however, the heart of the NRA is its members -- about six million American citizens who support the Second Amendment. The entire purpose of the NRA is to be the voice of its members, and shut down any government interference of our right to have guns. It never encourages murder or mass shootings.
You have free articles remaining.
People are responsible for themselves. The only person to blame for mass shootings is the person behind the gun, not the gun itself or the NRA. We need to take action and support the NRA.
If you appreciate your life, you should want to have the right to protect it. Although it is demonized by liberals and the media, the NRA does not wish harm upon anyone, only freedom.
Hallie Proctor,
Moline