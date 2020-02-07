Letter: Not so super
View Comments

Letter: Not so super

{{featured_button_text}}

The Super Bowl pre-game and football game were super. The halftime performance and the much ballyhooed ads were not. (Think the Democrats' caucus reporting.)

Our teen grandchildren were with us for the Super Bowl. A few moments into the halftime show, my wife would have flung a sheet over the TV if one had been at hand. The Super Bowl is billed as "family entertainment." The halftime was not family entertainment. But sadly, things have been trending in that direction.

I guess some songs were sung? (Rhythmic shouting?) The costume designer for J.Lo and Shakira was apparently a slightly shy person from a nudist colony.

Online, some were praising the halftime stars: "They were superb athletic performers."

Yes, I wanted to see superb athletic performers, which is why I was watching the football game.

I can only recall one product that was advertised.

Next year, bring back marching bands. But keep the fireworks. I like fireworks.

Reg Shoesmith

Bettendorf

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bad ideas

A professor Tytler of Edinburgh University said in the 18th century that a democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can on…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News