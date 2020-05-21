Letter: Not part-time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pam Goodhart, where in the world did you get the idea that teachers are working part-time these days? (May 14 letter).

This is my 26th year of teaching, and I can tell you I am working harder than ever. I have always been somewhat techie, but teaching online has pushed me harder than ever. I’ve had to teach myself several new platforms and then try to teach my 9-year-old students and their parents how to use them. Without talking directly to them. I have "office hours" from 9 until 2, but that is a small part of my day.

I am posting lessons daily by 8 a.m., tracking down assignments all day, emailing parents, meeting virtually with students, attending IEPs, online training and staff meetings. Not to mention I am planning lessons, looking for ways to keep my kids engaged and motivated, and "chatting" with a couple students all day who miss our "family" so much.

It is stressful and heartbreaking. After dinner I am back online grading and tracking assignments from kids who do their work later in the day.