Letter: Not part-time

Pam Goodhart, where in the world did you get the idea that teachers are working part-time these days? (May 14 letter).
This is my 26th year of teaching, and I can tell you I am working harder than ever. I have always been somewhat techie, but teaching online has pushed me harder than ever. I’ve had to teach myself several new platforms and then try to teach my 9-year-old students and their parents how to use them. Without talking directly to them. I have "office hours" from 9 until 2, but that is a small part of my day.
I am posting lessons daily by 8 a.m., tracking down assignments all day, emailing parents, meeting virtually with students, attending IEPs, online training and staff meetings. Not to mention I am planning lessons, looking for ways to keep my kids engaged and motivated, and "chatting" with a couple students all day who miss our "family" so much.
It is stressful and heartbreaking. After dinner I am back online grading and tracking assignments from kids who do their work later in the day.
My kids are stressed. Their parents are stressed. I feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders worrying about my kids and their education. On top of that, I had to go in and pack up all the belongings of the students I won’t get to hug goodbye. I had to pack up a classroom that hasn’t been used since March 16. So, no, I am not working part-time.
Laurie Capan
Moline
