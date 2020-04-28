Letter: Not fair

I'm writing you to voice my opinion on the ongoing pandemic. I'm extremely frustrated. I'm still working 40-hours a week, then there are those on unemployment (not by choice) but they are receiving weekly benefits plus $600 weekly. So unfair, it should be the other way around. Those of us working should be getting an incentive for continuing our work, not those sitting at home. I am beyond angry.
Lena Boyd
Rock Island
