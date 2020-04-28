Letter: Not fair
View Comments

Letter: Not fair

{{featured_button_text}}

I'm writing you to voice my opinion on the ongoing pandemic. I'm extremely frustrated. I'm still working 40-hours a week, then there are those on unemployment (not by choice) but they are receiving weekly benefits plus $600 weekly. So unfair, it should be the other way around. Those of us working should be getting an incentive for continuing our work, not those sitting at home. I am beyond angry. 

 Lena Boyd

Rock Island

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Open the marketplaces

The Trump administration has taken active measures to weaken the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), which created marketplaces for millions of Americans to gain access to quality health insurance. For example, the length of the open enrollment period has been shortened. Not surprisingly, the number of uninsured has risen.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A lack of shame

Democrats and our media will again try to take President Trump down over his handling of this pandemic, so here are a few details that probably won't be in our media.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump's lies

As someone who spent well over 30 years working in a prison chock full of convicted felons, you would have thought that I would have a long list of dishonest people to put forth as the worst prevaricators I’ve ever seen. Not even close, the biggest liar that I’ve ever seen in my life is the current occupant of the White House.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Good job

Good job, Metronet installation team: Metronet hit our area yesterday, installed the lines in the ground and finished about 8 p.m. And this morning the sod is down, all flags have been removed and it’s all back to normal. Wow, quite a job. Those 12 men dug a lot of holes and the line is on both sides of the street. It looks cleaned up too.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News