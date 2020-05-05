Letter: Not enough preparation
Letter: Not enough preparation

In our country if you cannot afford a lawyer, one will be provided to you. Now, that doesn't mean that lawyer will come and discuss your case, options or strategies, does it?

We as the innocent until proven guilty would sure hope so.

It seems that the public defenders office in Rock Island has decided that the people they represent only get to see them for minutes prior to being in front of a judge. Busy is busy, but the lives of people are in their hands. If it was you or one of your loved ones, wouldn't you want to discuss your case. Defendants and their families usually get one chance to plead their case; quality representation is essential, even if it's supplied by the state. What's the point of giving someone a lawyer if that lawyer can't even see clients for consultations.

Would you be satisfied if you or your loved one were only given minutes prior to seeing a judge? Fake representation.

Michelle Essary

Davenport

