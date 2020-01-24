Letter: Not enough answers

Yes I live out of state, and I no longer pay taxes in Rock Island County, but I still have an opinion. I used to live in Moline and I left the county board in 2015 with a business plan approved by AFSCME and voted on by the county board, but what happened?

The advisory board was never given a chance to do what the plan was designed for; leadership of both management and labor made that happen.

All water under the bridge now, but the issue still remains: What does the future look like for the residents and employees?

A simple sale of Hope Creek is not so simple. First, approval by state agencies is necessary. What are the associated costs of the sale? What is the dollar amount the county is liable for in unused employee benefits (vacation, sick time, personal days)?

The county is self-insuring for unemployment. What potential liability is there for that amount? The big question is, since the Hope Creek building is the asset pledged to back the bonds used to build it, will the bond holder demand immediate payment of the bonds if it's sold?

How will the remaining balance be paid off? Yes, too many questions and not enough answers.

Steve Meersman