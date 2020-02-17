Letter: Not all are prosperous

Recent letters have extolled our country’s relative richness by global standards as evidenced by people clamoring to come to this country, and that instead of complaining, we should all be grateful.

People do come to this country for better economic opportunities, yet as many more come to escape war, famine and violence in their home countries. Still, our prosperity is not spread like peanut butter across the nation for all to enjoy.

Successful people should enjoy the fruits of their success, but I have difficulty with the simultaneous struggle of people to raise a family working one, two or more jobs and still not making it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rural Iowa has a shortage of food stores, hospitals and healthcare, while across the country people must decide between needed medical services and food. Only 35% of Iowa’s children read proficiently at the 4th grade level, the key to all other education and eventual success in life. The price of housing has risen to the point that it is a cause of homelessness. The minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, just as it was 10 years ago, and salaries for workers in the lower income percentiles, adjusted for inflation, have not risen significantly except in states that have raised the minimum wage.