Letter: Not a one-time thing

Recently, Bettendorf residents found white supremacist propaganda on their lawns. One resident said something to the effect that, "This isn’t us," as someone always does when these things happen.

However, a quick search of the Quad-City Times website showed this wasn’t a one-off. I’m ashamed that I wasn’t paying enough attention then, so I’m doing it now.

We all have the duty to ask ourselves: What makes these white supremacists try to recruit here? The editorial board wrote something that vaguely made the point that immigrants are humans too, couching that idea in the typical argument that we need a discussion about immigration, lending legitimacy to the flawed assumptions in the white supremacist’s argument.

I think it’s time those of us in the white community reflect on what makes this area such a target for recruitment. We might be tempted to start with "What are we doing that makes them try to recruit us?" But a more productive place to start would be, "What can we do to make this community pro-people of all backgrounds?" This is action thinking, and now is the time for action.

The answers to that question can be varied. It might include meeting with civil rights groups in the area. It might include talking with local leaders about making the Quad Cities a sanctuary area.