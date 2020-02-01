Letter: No suppression of religion

President Trump addressed the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on January 24. He is the first president to appear at the march.

Even more significant, he expressed the truth that the pro-life position is strongly based in religion, namely the belief that the human being is created by and "is made in the holy image of Almighty God."

The president made several other, similar assertions. Many of the founders of America also made public statements about the need for virtue, morality and trust in God to exist in the culture and in the people in order for our republic to be able to stand. Freedom, laws and government structure absent of virtue can easily become oppressive tyranny.

Sadly, voices from the left call out loudly today for religion to be eradicated, like in the early days of the Christian Church, when the Roman rulers wouldn’t leave Christians alone to pray in peace, but actually tried to force them to violate their beliefs.

In America, we’ve seen the penalizing of Christians under the force of bullying laws for simply following the teachings of Christ.