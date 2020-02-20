Letter: No punchline

I am writing to alert my neighbors to proposed legislation that would take fundamental rights away from Iowans and the people we love. Hidden within the aftermath of the caucuses, a group of legislators recommended passing an amendment to Iowa's Constitution that would strip the public of our right to access safe and legal abortions.

Abortions have always happened. Abortions will always happen. As part of a democracy, the legality of those abortions and, consequently, the safety of our fellow citizens who have abortions lies in our hands. It is when a person’s reproductive rights are taken away that safety becomes a concern.

The phrase "back-alley abortion" sounds like a punchline. As someone whose great-grandmother died because her family couldn’t support a third child and her government had left her with only unsafe, unsupervised options, I can assure you that it is no joke. My great-grandmother died because legislators whom she had never met decided they were best suited to making her healthcare decisions.

Neighbors, I urge you to contact your legislators and tell them your healthcare is between you and your healthcare provider. Tell them if they care about protecting not only the rights of the public, but the lives of the public, they will vote no on this dangerous amendment.