Democrats, I hope you are proud of the Congress you have elected. You have hated President Trump since the day he came down the elevator. You have tried everything from the Russia probe (three years and millions of our taxpayer dollars), the lying Clinton dossier and the failed Mueller court appearance.
Now, congenitally-lying Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer needed a new three-ring circus, with Schiff being judge, jury and executioner.
Why is it that Schiff had to hold his "kangaroo court" in the basement, with no due process and definitely no respect?
Now that the sessions are being televised, after prompting the witnesses, he squelches Republicans from speaking. The witnesses we have seen have all insisted, under oath, no crime, no quid pro quo, yet Schiff shuts up anyone saying anything he doesn't like.
How would you feel if you were accused of a crime you did not commit and Schiff did this to you? Trump has been accused of everything, yet has done nothing illegal. He has helped Ukraine and yet Obama did nothing for them; but he did help Iran with $150 billion, which now they are going to use to make missiles.
Instead of passing important bills, Congress is wasting more time and our money on this illegal, self-appointed tribunal — characterized by irresponsible, perverted and irregular proceedings.
I am ashamed and deeply saddened by the Democrats trashing our Constitution. Think of the impact on every president elected for years to come.
Peggy Huffstutler
Coal Valley