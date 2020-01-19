Letter: No compassion for taxpayers

The Rock Island County Board has decimated our population via extreme taxation. They have raised our property taxes by 44.1% since 2016. Their solution is to support a refugee resettlement effort in Rock Island County, which will cost taxpayers thousands, if not millions, of dollars.

This board never thinks twice about burdening taxpayers with new programs that we cannot afford. I wonder if board members that voted for this would give up 20% of their county salary to support refugees. My gut tells me that the board knows that the exodus of people, money and businesses will continue. This refugee resettlement effort has nothing to do with compassion; it is their effort to replace population losses regardless of how much they hurt the current citizens of our county. This board has no compassion for the taxpayers of our county.