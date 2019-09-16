I was very privileged to be chosen for the Sept. 12 Honor Flight, along with my two younger brothers, Mike and Ed.
The flight was great, but the Washington tour was even better. We were met at Washington's Dulles Airport by a couple hundred school children, loaded onto three buses and commenced our tour of the memorials, complete with police escort. (First time in my almost 80 years that the red lights and sirens were ahead of instead of behind me.)
I want to thank Hy-Vee of the Quad Cities and Clinton for footing the bill for everything. They also provided the escorts (guardians) for us. All of them that I saw were great, but our personal guardian, a young gentleman named Jared McGraw, was FANTASTIC! Thank you, Jared.
Our flight commander Debbie Geisler and program director Steve Garrington were very professional and organized. Everything went so smoothly. Our bus captain was Jeramie Guy. It was his first time, but he performed like he has been doing this daily for years.
Great job by all concerned. Every veteran I talked to was impressed. That's hard to do folks, but you did it. Thank you, all.
You have free articles remaining.
The Navy took me all over the world, but this was my first trip to D.C. I'll be back. Thank you again.
James Pancrazio,
(US Navy, retired),
Moline