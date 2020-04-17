Letter: Natural gas cleans up environment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Why haven’t we heard about the fact that increased natural gas consumption helped bring down U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)?

Because the media and environmentalists insist on condemning the Trump administration for using fossil fuels even though the U.S. is doing a better job of reducing emissions than other countries that signed the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

Fracking has made natural gas much more plentiful. Cheap and abundant, natural gas has gradually been displacing coal, which emits about twice as much carbon dioxide.

The U.S. is still making significant reductions in carbon emissions. After decreasing by more than 2% in 2019, energy-related carbon dioxide emissions are estimated to drop by 2% again in 2020 and by 1.5% in 2021, according to the EIA.

U.S. greenhouse gas emissions dropped 12% between 2005 and 2017, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions. The center suggests that by 2025, emissions could drop to 18% below 2005 levels.

As the U.S. continues exporting liquefied natural gas around the world, other countries could soon post gains like the U.S. For example, China is slowly moving away from coal and reducing its energy-related carbon emissions.