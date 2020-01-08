Letter: My wish

As I read over the article, "2020: Wishes for a New Year" in the Dispatch-Argus (Jan. 5 editorial) I felt the need to voice my wish, which is a matter of life and death. Make abortion illegal again. We can do it. Abortion is the murder of tiny, helpless little babies. The judges and politicians who put that through the courts back in 1973 were wrong. Didn't they have children and grandchildren? Didn't they ever hold a precious little baby?