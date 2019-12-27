Letter: My take on the candidates

Now that we have had a front row seat to the Democratic presidential candidates for more than one year, and the caucuses are only about a month away, it would be interesting to read letters about what Quad Citians (Democrats, Republicans or Independents) think of the candidates.

Here is my take on the strengths of the seven who were on the debate stage last week:

Amy Klobuchar takes the most balanced approach. Her message on policies and the issues resonates as fair and reasonable.

Pete Buttigieg would be fun to watch in a presidential debate. He is quick witted, articulate and well-spoken.

Andrew Yang is impressive for his character. His smile and ability to laugh at himself says a lot about him as a person.

Tom Steyer is eloquent on the issue of climate change, which needs a lot more attention in this presidential election.

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are making a heroic effort to convince the American people to take a sharp turn to the left.

Joe Biden has a more centrist message. He has the most experience and his relationships with foreign dignitaries would be an advantage.

That is my take. What about yours?