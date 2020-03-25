Letter: Music and the light of Christ

We are now seeing the importance of music and light in everyone's life.

People are putting up Christmas lights, singing aloud solo, and also in groups, from their balconies, patios, windows, and/or tech devices to bring hope and healing and to suppress fear associated with mystery.

The New York City Metropolitan Opera is live-streaming free former productions of famous operas. We can live-stream and add hope through our light and voice.

This Easter vigil, as we celebrate Christ's resurrection, whether you attend services in the flesh or in spirit, when the one who presides sings out, "Christ our light," you can sing out alone, or in chorus, "thanks be to God, Alleluia" for the goodness of others who manifest Christ’s light and voice for others.

Annamarie Marcalus OSF

Iowa City

