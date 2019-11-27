I met a guy recently who came up with this nifty campaign slogan.
Are you ready for this? He said, "families first!"
The people around him smiled and there was, I think, obligatory applause.
Lame, I thought. Hasn't that one been used before?
I mean, really? Families first? It's not very punchy. And it seems antiquated. Not like his opponents, whose slogans typically center on change and progress ... as if all progress is good.
I've seen giant leaps of progress in technology, but not in humans. The same old flawed design (version 1.0) is still in production. We arrive with empty brains. By the time kids attend kindergarten we want them to speak a language and respect authority. We want them to have moral rules like, "Wait for your turn." Hygiene and safety habits: "Wash your hands, and don't run with scissors." The biggies.
Who can best raise a child? Next-door neighbors? Government? No, it's Mom. Or Dad. Better yet, both of them. Because it's a big job. And it requires diverse skills.
Imagine civilization's future if public policy "progressed" toward the weakening and destruction of families? Indeed, everything we value in our culture depends on a moral foundation, which is perpetuated within the structure of families. That has never changed, and should never change. Families first? Obviously.
The guy's name is Bobby Schilling. He is an Iowan now. As he has proven before, he is much more than a slogan. Join me in supporting him for Congress.
Kevin Lynn Wohlford
Eldridge