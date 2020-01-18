Letter: More empty spaces

People from other states must think the voters in Illinois are a bunch of idiots. We all know the definition of insanity. That's doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. That's exactly what we do here in Illinois. We keep electing Democrats and think things will change. They won't.

Are we so dumb we can't see what Mike Madigan and the Democratic Party has done to Illinois over the last 30 years?

Now we have a new Democratic governor who is continuing to follow the long-standing economic plan of the Democratic Party: Continue to raise taxes. They don't know what else to do. So Illinois has a list of new taxes we will have to pay this year.

One other item that is going to hurt Illinois is the eventual increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Some people might think that is a good thing. It won't be a good thing when the place where you work has to close because it can't compete and you lose your job. This could affect many small businesses and restaurants.

So when you go across the river to buy your gas, you might also have to plan to do some of your shopping there and find a new favorite restaurant to eat at also, because there are going to be more empty buildings and green spaces in Illinois.