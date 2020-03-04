Letter: More accountability with two-year terms
Once in awhile an issue comes before the Geneseo City Council where members cannot come to a compromise. One such issue will be presented to voters on March 17.

There will be a referendum that you can vote on as to whether to change the city charter to expand terms of office from two years to four years. I like the idea that voters are able to voice their opinions to the mayor and aldermen on city issues. Simply put, I feel the elected officials are held more accountable to the citizens they represent if terms are kept at two years.

Please vote no on March 17.

Bob Wachtel

2nd Ward Alderman

Geneseo

