Letter: More accountability with two-year terms

Once in awhile an issue comes before the Geneseo City Council where members cannot come to a compromise. One such issue will be presented to voters on March 17.

There will be a referendum that you can vote on as to whether to change the city charter to expand terms of office from two years to four years. I like the idea that voters are able to voice their opinions to the mayor and aldermen on city issues. Simply put, I feel the elected officials are held more accountable to the citizens they represent if terms are kept at two years.