I am writing in response to Stephen Moore’s Sept. 6 column. ("Natural gas, America's wonder fuel," Viewpoints).
Moore states that we are foolish to turn our backs on natural gas, and that green technology is bad for our economy. I take issue with him on both points.
Natural gas is now more expensive than renewables (Bloomberg NEF, June 18). Wind and solar are the cheapest forms of power, and the development of battery systems for storage have reduced concerns about peak production periods.
Our own MidAmerican Energy Co. reports that it will be the first utility to reach 100% renewable energy in 2020, and it is not in the business of losing money. Wind turbine technicians and solar panel installers are the fastest growing jobs in the country, and they pay a living wage.
It is important to note that we have been subsidizing the production of fossil fuels to the tune of $26 billion each year, according to the G7 Fossil Fuel Subsidy Scorecard. The subsidies for renewables are not even close to that level.
You have free articles remaining.
We also need to count the costs incurred from the resulting impact on our planet. There is significant methane leakage at all levels of production and transportation of natural gas, and methane is an even more potent greenhouse gas than CO2.
Moore also stated that greenhouse gas emissions are declining, but according to Bloomberg, emissions rose at their fastest pace last year since 2011, hitting a new record.
We are not on the right path, yet.
Doug McCollum,
Rock Island