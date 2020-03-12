Letter: Momentum for reform

For several years now, Democrats on the Rock Island County Board have been working to improve the way the county is run. Like my predecessor as chairman of the Rock Island County Democratic Party, I recognized change was necessary and the taxpayers could no longer afford business as usual.

The board hired a county administrator, and Democrats led the effort to create a strategic plan created with input from hundreds of residents who shared their vision for the county. A top priority then and now is improving the county’s budgeting processes and restoring a healthy operating reserve.

Just as important, the culture of the board had to change. This started with the removal of the taxpayer-funded health insurance and public pensions. Few were willing to make the bold decisions necessary to reform the county’s finances. But since the elimination of these perks in 2016 momentum for reform has grown, along with a greater resolve and determination to make long-overdue changes.

Recent examples of the county board providing results to benefit taxpayers:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Commitment to downsizing the board.

2. Moody’s has signaled it will upgrade its outlook for Rock Island County from negative to stable.