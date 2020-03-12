Letter: Momentum for reform

For several years now, Democrats on the Rock Island County Board have been working to improve the way the county is run. Like my predecessor as chairman of the Rock Island County Democratic Party, I recognized change was necessary and the taxpayers could no longer afford business as usual.
The board hired a county administrator, and Democrats led the effort to create a strategic plan created with input from hundreds of residents who shared their vision for the county. A top priority then and now is improving the county’s budgeting processes and restoring a healthy operating reserve.
Just as important, the culture of the board had to change. This started with the removal of the taxpayer-funded health insurance and public pensions. Few were willing to make the bold decisions necessary to reform the county’s finances. But since the elimination of these perks in 2016 momentum for reform has grown, along with a greater resolve and determination to make long-overdue changes.
Recent examples of the county board providing results to benefit taxpayers:
1. Commitment to downsizing the board.
2. Moody’s has signaled it will upgrade its outlook for Rock Island County from negative to stable.
3. Niabi Zoo’s accreditation acceptance with the ZAA.
Leaders on the county board have had to take positions that have been unpopular with some constituencies; this has led to primary challenges against three of these board members – Richard Brunk, Jeff Deppe and Kai Swanson – but I am confident they will be reelected to office and the reform will continue without missing a beat.
Derek Jones
Moline