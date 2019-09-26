On April 30 an article appeared in the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com entitled, "Midwest can expect more frequent flooding because of climate change."
Engineer Cornelia Mutel of the University of Iowa was quoted as saying, "the area can expect Mississippi River crests more frequently, largely because of climate change."
The implication here is that the record floods we experienced this year are the direct result of human-caused "global warming."
It is true that from 1890 to 1930 the average river flow rate went down but from 1930 to the present it has gone up. However, before we jump on the Global Warming bandwagon, it should be noted that studies of floodwater sediments deposited in floodplain lakes show us that at least eight "megafloods" have occurred over the past 1,800 years on the Mississippi River going back to 200 AD. Clearly, humans had nothing to do with these previous "megafloods."
You have free articles remaining.
As a scientist, I have my doubts about the official global warming story and I will talk more about this subject in a future letter.
Steve Virnig,
East Moline