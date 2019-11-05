A recent Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com article misses the forest for the trees when it comes to the impact of traditional ammunition on wildlife ("Hunters: Use non-lead deer slugs to help eagles," Nov. 1, Sports).
By focusing on one study of sick bald eagles with high blood lead levels, the author ignores the fortunate strong and healthy growth in the population of eagles. Without evidence of the eagles consuming traditional ammunition made with lead components, the author suggests that the sick eagles likely consumed ammunition during scavenging.
Examining sick eagles is a good way to find sick eagles, but does not demonstrate anything about the overall well-being of the eagle population. A study out of Iowa State University, for example, acknowledged the inherent flaws in studies of lead exposure in eagles that analyze only dead eagles or eagles treated in raptor rehabilitation centers, as test subjects, then extrapolate out to the entire population.
The author instead tested fecal samples from nest areas for lead levels and in the majority of samples, the levels were low and within the range of birds in lead-free sites, and within background environmental lead levels. The Iowa study also found that the lead levels of eagles in rehabilitation facilities were significantly higher than in free-flying eagles.
Rather than relying on sensational anecdotes and burying the information that eagle populations are overall increasing steadily, we urge the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com to present the whole picture: healthy, growing eagle populations, and America’s successful system of hunter-funded wildlife conservation.
Lawrence Keane,
National Shooting Sports Foundation