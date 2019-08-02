Illinois minimum wage today is $8.25/hour. Deere's starting pay today is $14/hour. That's a 70% rate difference. When Illinois minimum wage ramps up to $15/hour in 2025, Deere will have to pay $25.50/hour to maintain that 70% differential. There is no way it will do that.
It's difficult to justify that rate of pay when Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee are currently paying $7.25/hour and holding the line. Those are the states that are seeing the biggest influx of manufacturing jobs today. Deere forecasts 5 to 10 years into the future to build its business plan. A federal $15/hour minimum wage will not pass Congress. Illinois will stand alone with a handful of other liberal states at $15/hour.
I'm afraid that all the Illinois Madigan Democrats have done with their oppressive taxes, anti-business environment and minimum-wage hike is to seal the fate of John Deere and Caterpillar from continuing to do business in this state. These people are killing the survivors. Illinois will have become a Third World country before they are through.
I hope I am wrong.
Jeff Crummy,
Viola