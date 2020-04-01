Letter: Miller-Meeks is the one

It’s in times of crisis that true leaders rise to the occasion. Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a former Army officer and former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, is clearly one of those leaders. Miller-Meeks has the capability to stay calm and collected during times of uncertainty in our state and country while offering effective solutions that bring us together instead of politically divisive ones that tear us apart.

It remains clear to me that Miller-Meeks, who is running for Congress to fill the soon-to-be-vacant 2nd district congressional seat as Rep. Dave Loebsack retires, is better suited than either her Republican primary opponents or Democratic candidate Rita Hart to tackle the many challenges a pandemic presents. Those traits also say a lot about her capability to take on and solve other challenges facing our country.

No one else in this race has displayed a level of working knowledge or positive attitude on par with Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and that is why I will be voting for her in the primary and general elections.

Ron Gruenhagen

Blue Grass

