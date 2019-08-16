Kudos to Jeff Nelson and his staff for receiving the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Sustainability Award recently during their workshop in Boston.
MetroLINK is focused on a sustainable Quad-Cities through voluntary efforts to reduce vehicle emissions, build efficient and sustainable infrastructure, and communicate transit’s environmental benefits to the community.
Over 75% of MetroLINK’s fixed-route fleet is powered by compressed natural gas (CNG). During the last 18 months they have also deployed electric buses.
Recent infrastructure investments include the new passenger terminal, with a state-of-the-art maintenance facility that is solar powered and has a bus-wash water reclamation system.
APTA President and CEO Paul Skoutelas noted that the award recognizes transit agencies that make sustainable choices, invest in new vehicle technology, and make a long term commitment to reducing vehicle emissions.
This is the second time MetroLINK has been recognized this year. In May it received an award for safety and security. The agency has received other awards in 2012 for its transportation excellence and also public relations and marketing.
I am proud that MetroLINK is the Quad Cities’ public transit provider. Thanks for all that you do for our community and best wishes for the future. More information can be found at MetroQC.com.
Mike Steffen,
Moline