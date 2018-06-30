This message is for NBC, CBS, ABC, MSNBC and CNN.
In my younger days, I could watch a newscast at night and have a pretty good idea of what was happening in my country and the world.
What happened?
All of you mentioned here have failed the American people dismally, and willingly. It is your responsibility to your country and its citizens to rightly inform them of the good and the bad alike.
Instead, you are all engaged in a mission to twist every story into a complete negative towards the current president and his party. Thus, you have an uninformed citizenry, which is a danger to our republic.
Could you find no merit in the Donald Trump tax cuts and deregulation of businesses that have led to 159,000 jobs added in April, 233,000 added in May, an unemployment rate of only 3.8 percent (an 18-year low), with unemployment rates for black and Hispanics at historic lows?
Add to that the great strides with North Korea, a rejuvenated military, a soaring stock market, a strategy on how to handle MS-13, and much more, and you have a whole range of great news stories that you have twisted or have hidden -- intentionally.
So it's time for you to get back to being journalists, who report the whole story. Small wonder the president tweets so much.
You have failed to carry the whole truth to the American people. So put the wet blankets away, and when the president does the best for the nation, just report it.
That's your job.
Jeff Gustafson
Moline