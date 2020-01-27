Letter: McConnell's amazing talent

Many politicians can speak out of both sides of their mouth at the same time, but Mitch McConnell can even speak, I have observed, without opening his mouth at all. This amazing feat may have to be put to good use should he lose his Senate seat in Kentucky, which is in jeopardy. A group called "Ditch Mitch" has been aggressively raising funds nationwide to see that he retires to his front porch with a mint julep.

According to the Washington, D.C., publication The Hill, only 37% of Kentuckians approve of McConnell, while 55% disapprove. Until last week, when Susan Collins of Maine nudged him out of place, he was listed as the least popular senator in the country. So clearly, a one-way ticket back to Louisville might be his fate.

However, he may have a future in show business putting his "stoic" face to his advantage. My suggestion is that he consider a career in ventriloquism. And in his Senate caucus, there is apparently no shortage of "dummies" willing to sit on his lap who can neither think nor speak for themselves.

Alice J. Nielsen

Davenport

