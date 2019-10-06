An open letter to John Marx:
I didn’t like your Sept. 25 article in the paper ("Dear Cubs: Thank you on so many fronts").
I thought it showed poor sportsmanship. I’m sorry Cubs fans pick on you for putting them down. I don’t feel any sports fan should be unkind to another team’s fans.
My friends who are Cardinals fans have been kind to me after the Cubs' poor showing at the end of the season. I appreciate that. I hope I would do likewise if the shoe was on the other foot.
This is why I think you should stop your banter about the Cubs fans. You have a big forum in the paper to use to promote good sportsmanship. Adults read your paper and your attitude of negativity gives them a bad excuse to behave badly to other fans.
This influences their children to behave badly, too. This bad chain continues through generations.
I’ll give you an example. When my daughter played softball in her teens, she struck out a girl on the other team. When it came time to line up to tap gloves (to show good sportsmanship), the girl slapped my daughter’s wrist really hard with her glove, so hard my daughter had to have therapy on it for months.
Write all the praise articles about your team you want without putting down anybody else’s team. That’s great.
I hope the Cardinals go all the way to the World Series. But if they don’t, I won’t call them "dudes" as some fans have called my Cubs.
Sharon Dewulf,
Colona