Letter: Marx off the mark on Acri

John Marx's Jan. 20 Viewpoint column doesn't appear to contain any "news" and therefore should not be on page 1 above the fold. It more appropriately belongs on the opinion page. Does this article represent the position of the newspaper, or is it Marx's opinion?

As for Mayor Stephanie Acri's management style, I am pleased to see a government employee, whether elected, appointed, or hired, who approaches the job and requires those working under her to perform with the same degree of pride and purpose as a business owner would.

As we all know, the buck stops at the mayor's desk. As Marx pointed out in the article, there were some city employees who were just going through the motions. Any enterprise, be it a government agency or business entity, will attract some individuals who are just along for the ride. If you are going to run an efficient and responsive program, it is essential that everyone is accountable. Perhaps Marx should start his own campaign now for the next election cycle to show us how it should be done.

I found Marx's remarks that anyone who is a leader must have a degree of arrogance and an enlarged ego particularly insulting to those of us who have run our own company.