I have always loved to read articles by John Marx, especially those which start with, "To the best of my knowledge," which are hilarious while being true to life.
However, my love for his writing stopped when I read his Sept. 25 article, "Love when Cubs fans cry." This article jeered the Cubs and their fans as his beloved St. Louis Cardinals swept them in four games to gain a World Series playoff berth. Instead of a mature newspaper writer, he sounded like an immature elementary school kid bragging on the playground that he beat someone up.
We readers all know that he is a Cardinals fan, and that's fine. But most of us couldn't care less.
Yes, I'm a Cubs fan. And I do have a sense of humor, which is required if you are a Cubs fan. So I can take a lot of ribbing. But this bordered on being vicious. In fact, if the situation were reversed and he were a Cubs fan, I would have written this same letter.
I don't care if Cubs fans have been "brutal" to him; those are private conversations. Trashing ANY team and its fans the way he did has no place in your public newspaper.
It belongs in social media instead.
Luanne Beinke,
Rock Island