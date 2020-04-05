Letter: Malcontent liberals

Mary Noel's March 30 letter to the editor and Judith Voss's April 1 letter are typical of malcontent liberals who just can't bring themselves to support their president, even during a time of national crisis. And yes, he is their president, whether they like it or not.
People like Noel, Voss, and Nancy Pelosi, who said that Trump's response to the coronavirus has had "deadly" consequences and that he should be investigated when this is over, are the types who would question every order if in the military, second-guess their commanders as they caused dissension in the ranks and would give aid and comfort to the enemy just like another liberal, Jane Fonda, did during the Vietnam War. Where are Don Wooten's accusations when we need them?
Why is it so hard for them to rally around President Trump, who has to adapt to changing conditions, sometimes by the hour, as he tries to stop the virus without completely destroying the economy at the same time.
Just what would these experts do differently? He ordered Navy hospital ships to high-risk cities. He cajoled private companies to make personal protection equipment and ventilators. He's listened to his advisors on the task force and followed their advice. He signed the stimulus bill with Pelosi's ridiculous pork in it, and he has answered for hours, to the best of his ability, reporters' questions, even Jim Acosta's stupid questions.
These people who know neither victory nor defeat and have never been in the arena should shut up unless they have something constructive to say.
Jim Vize
Moline
