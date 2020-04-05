Letter: Malcontent liberals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Noel's March 30 letter to the editor and Judith Voss's April 1 letter are typical of malcontent liberals who just can't bring themselves to support their president, even during a time of national crisis. And yes, he is their president, whether they like it or not.

People like Noel, Voss, and Nancy Pelosi, who said that Trump's response to the coronavirus has had "deadly" consequences and that he should be investigated when this is over, are the types who would question every order if in the military, second-guess their commanders as they caused dissension in the ranks and would give aid and comfort to the enemy just like another liberal, Jane Fonda, did during the Vietnam War. Where are Don Wooten's accusations when we need them?

Why is it so hard for them to rally around President Trump, who has to adapt to changing conditions, sometimes by the hour, as he tries to stop the virus without completely destroying the economy at the same time.