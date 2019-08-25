Once again, I read a letter to the editor and I am not quite certain if the author is actually defending Donald Trump and his pathological lying, is writing a clever parody, or is submitting a sarcastic missive with no particular point or purpose.
So, I turned interpreting his letter into a little mystery game. I would try to figure out which "approach" the author was using.
Was he 1. A staunch "conservative"; 2. A clever "liberal"' or 3. Just someone who felt the urge to blow off a little steam with how the media was portraying Trump, and was indeed the Washington Post writing "miss-truths."
This Trumpist lexicon was my first "clue" that the author might be a No. 3. Onward I read.
He claims Trump stated the "unemployment rate for African-Americans … (et. al., other minorities) have all reached the lowest levels in the history of our country."
He then asks if this is a lie because the data compiled by the Post only goes back 50 years. At this point, I really need to ask the writer (and Trump), do you believe this country was "established" in 1969?
At this point, in my little mystery game, I was looking for one more clue to convince me the author of the letter was a No. 3.
It came shortly thereafter in the second to last paragraph, when Trump's "miss-truths" are now, according to the writer, "exaggerations."
Maybe you should contact Kellyanne Conway and she can ascertain for you what is a lie.
John Rogers,
Rock Island