Letter: Love of the game

In light of the continuing drama being played out in our nation’s capital, it is refreshing to read the Field of Dreams story by Steve Batterson (Dec. 8), and about Joe Wieskamp.

I share Batterson’s love of the game although with all the "advances" today I yearn for the days of Gil Hodges, Pee Wee Reese, Yogi Berra and play-by-play of Harry Caray and Jack Buck.

My earliest memories of playing go back to the days of the Muscatine Parks League as a member of the Fletcher Park Midgets, where I made the team as a "stub." My mother reminded me that it was "sub."

I also played a fair amount through high school and college, but the highlight was in the summer of 1995 when I, as well as kids from Japan, France, Russia and the United States, played on the Field of Dreams. Baseball transcends language and culture and that day still is vivid in my 76-year-old memory.

As a former Muskie, I take a keen interest in the career of Joe. I know his grandparents and went to school with them. What a fine young man and role model.

Unlike Batterson, I do not have an autographed glove but do have a ball signed by the "Heater from Van Meter," Bob Feller, which I passed on to my son.

Even now the cry of "play ball" stirs the memories.