How do you pray? How often do you pray? What do you pray for? In the Lord's prayer, Jesus gave the disciples the basics. This original, in Matthew 6, is sacred to many people, but it has also been used as a model to go by.
I encourage people to either use the following version or construct their own working version, in order to help them grow in their relationship with God. Note that there is only one God, but He has many qualities.
Our Father in Heaven -- You are holy, Your Kingdom is in our hearts.
Christ Jesus -- thank You for providing forgiveness for our sin/s, help us to forgive those who offend us.
Holy Spirit -- help us to choose to do Your will, here on Earth, as Your will is chosen in Heaven.
Triune God -- thank You for giving us all our daily needs and all our daily blessings.
Lord --do not lead us into temptation, but deliver us from the evil ones, using Your way of escape.
Creator God -- we will obey Your will in thought, word and deed; we will not be lured by our own evil desires.
Omniscient God -- help us to think about all the opportunities we have to think and to live as Your children.
Omnipotent God -- You are the Kingdom, You are the Power and You are the Glory forever.
Omnipresent God of the universe -- You are the ultimate winner. Amen.
Jerry Willis,
Moline