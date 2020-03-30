Letter: Look elsewhere

Referring to the March 14 edition, reporter Graham Ambrose discussed historic flooding of the Mississippi River and interviewed Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason.

She said, "the National Weather Service flood data shows the answer is 'pretty obvious'." She further stated that she is "not a climatologist or scientist, but you can literally export that data and look: the majority of the top 10 floods have happened in the last 25 years."

Well, I would beg to differ. I am not a climatologist or scientist, either. However, in my travels around the Midwest I have definitely noticed that over the past 25 years, Midwest farmers have been tiling their wet fields more and more. In fact, if I recall correctly, the EPA tried to put a stop to it, and it met with a huge political response, which forced the EPA to stop the tiling.

Many places that would ordinarily hold water while it slowly seeped into the ground are now tiled, and water from those fields gets into creeks and rivers much faster than before. It brings to mind after the Duck Creek flooding, the consternation by "experts" about water runoff from city parking lots, etc. Believe me: Parking lot water runoff, when compared to millions of acres of tiled farm fields, is puny.