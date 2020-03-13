Letter: Look at Schilling's record

Bobby Schilling has moved from Illinois to Iowa and is running for Iowa's 2nd congressional district. He served in Illinois for one term before being voted out of office after two years. Even the Illinois Farm Bureau proudly endorsed his opponent. The Alliance for Retired Americans gave him a score of zero, the lowest possible score. They are an organization that keeps a record on everyone in Congress based on a score from 0-100. A score of 100 percent represents the best performance, reflecting votes to protect middle-class benefits, healthcare, Medicare, Social Security and a balanced budget.

He voted against the prevention and public health fund that supports the prevention of disease and against the Affordable Care Act that covers mother/baby care. When it came to actual voting, he did not support our veterans.

Iowans, I urge you to look at his voting record at retiredamericans.org.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bobby Schilling can repackage himself as an Iowan but he cannot change his voting record. Iowa's 2nd congressional district deserves so much better than this candidate.

Every day we are reminded that election choices can have lasting, catastrophic consequences.

Betty Murphy

Orion

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0