Letter: Look at root cause of immigration

Why would anyone leave their family, relatives, friends, community and country to start walking, walking and still more walking to an unknown destination? After a rest, walking continues day after day. Why?

Could it be that a day's wage of $2, in Guatemala, doesn't provide for the basic needs of a family? Why such low wages? Could it be in part due to the Dole Company that owns 5 of the 6 sea ports in Guatemala and 1 for the rest of the country? Do other companies also control Guatemala resources limiting the wages? Yes!

Gangs control the area where I lived. A young girl can be selected by a gang member to be his girl friend but if she becomes pregnant, she is cast aside. A 10 year old boy is prime target for gang membership. The boy either joins or life is very difficult, death can follow.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is talk that in Iowa and Illinois farm workers are needed. However, if I am caught by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents without the required documentation, deportation will follow and certain death upon my return to my home country. Gangs will take care of that last step, but I must try.