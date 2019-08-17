I am amazed and saddened that our local media seldom report the whole story. Their focus seems to be on destroying President Donald Trump, minimizing his achievements, and making all law-abiding citizens out to be racists.
According to investigative reporter Conchita Sarnoff, President Bill Clinton "flew on Epstein's private jet, the Lolita Express, 27 times which contradicts Clinton's claim of having limited contact with Epstein." If Clinton had been a Republican, the local media would have made this their top story ALL week and would have spent the whole week attempting to destroy a Republican.
From my vantage point, the local media haves become nothing more than an extension of the socialist democratic agenda: hate America, hate Trump, and hate ALL Americans who disagree with their agenda.
Yellow journalism fully describes our local media, and the crazy thing is that they seem to be proud of their move to the extreme left.
Jim Uribe,
Rock Island