What is considered a living wage? Is $7.25 an hour a living wage? Is $2.13 an hour, plus tips, a living wage? The new norm is working two or three jobs, with no benefits or health care. Full-time jobs are no longer very common.
If we want to have a strong, robust economy, our government must help those who are struggling. However, its priority for the past 40 years has been to help the very wealthy with tax cuts and more tax loopholes.
Corporate government is not working for the American worker. It despises labor unions and has no interest in fighting for the rights of the American laborer.
The next election in 2020 will bring more promises about how we must fight for the lives of the American workers who are struggling day to day to support their family. But nothing will change. We have now become a government of the rich, by the rich, for the rich. Why do they refuse to raise the minimum wage?
Everything in this great country was built on the backs of labor.
Until our elected government officials start working for the American worker, things will continue to get worse. The No. 1 item for any candidate running for president in 2020 should be providing a living wage, so the American worker can still have hope for the American Dream.
Dave Fuller,
Davenport