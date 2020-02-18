Letter: Listen to them

The Democrats have lost again. They lost with the Russia/Collusion Mueller report scam. They lost with the Kavanaugh hearings. Now they have lost with the impeachment trial hoax. They are also going to lose in November. Why? Because the American people can see what a terrible precedent the Democrats are setting. They are trying to use impeachment as a political weapon to get rid of a president they hate.

Also the people can see that the Democrats have spent millions of dollars and 3 1/2 years not doing the business of the people for which they were elected. Pursuing their own selfish political agenda, they have done almost nothing to make our country better. Health care, immigration reform, an infrastructure bill have all been forgotten.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump recently had a rally in the Democratic state of New Jersey. They had 154,000 people that wanted tickets. Twenty-six percent of those people were Democrats. This is not surprising. More and more Democrats are realizing this is not the same Democratic Party your grandfather and your father voted for. The Democratic Party today is a party of hate that is being controlled by left-wing radicals and socialists.

The Democratic Party of today wants to raise taxes again and give more control of our lives to the government. Don't take my word for it. Listen to them.