It is no wonder that people continue to cancel their subscriptions to newspapers, including this one. These newspapers continue to print biased, negative, one-sided columns from the Washington Post and other left-wing newspapers. One writer even suggested our own Don Wooten should retire. Good idea. He has become so biased, he has lost touch with reality.
All of these Trump haters have a right to criticize when criticism is due. However, a good writer will also give credit, when credit is due. These writers will never do that. What has happened to fairness in writing?
In all fairness, here are some of the good things that have happened since President Trump took office:
Right now, we have the best economy in the world.
If you are smart enough, or lucky enough to have an IRA or 401K retirement fund, your fund is up about 40% under Trump. Unemployment in this country is at 50-year lows.
You have free articles remaining.
Unemployment for African-Americans and Asians is at all-time lows. Two million prime-age Americans have rejoined the labor force. There are seven million jobs in America waiting to be filled. Wages are raising at 3% a year. The average family is worth $5,000 more in three years under Trump. Under Obama, it was $975 in eight years.
Car factories are once again being built in this country. We finally have a president that looks out for America, and is not afraid to fight for it.
By the way, what have your Democratic representatives and senators done in the last three years?
Ron Kopko
Cordova