Letter: Libraries worth the investment

When the libraries reopen, pick up a copy of The Library Book by Susan Orleans. It is in equal parts the story of the 1986 fire, which destroyed or damaged a million books in the Los Angeles Central Library, and a tribute to what libraries do for a community.
While the tale of the fire and its primary suspect will entertain as well as inform, Orleans' reflections on the advantages libraries afford will remind you what a smart investment we continue to make in funding them.
Bill and Chris Gallin
Davenport
