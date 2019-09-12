Composing this month's letter's been difficult because I've absolutely nothing to say.
My guy's in the White House, and I'm content with the way political theater is playing out. Life's good, but writing about that would not have pleased me.
Perhaps that's why the late Ricky Nelson came to mind; the1950s child-star, 1960s teen-idol singer. Years past his peak, he tried to reignite his music career with new material. Unfortunately, his fans demanded he play his "golden oldies" and booed him when he didn't. That experience was the catalyst for his final Top 40 hit.
Still seeking inspiration, I'm reading my local newspaper. Plodding through another anti-Donald Trump tirade by a familiar letter-writer, a thought struck me: "That's the same letter from last month, with the insults re-arranged." No originality, cleverness, or subtlety. No humor or wit. Just slurs, barbs and snide remarks arranged around this week's outrage du jour. Hate-on-a-plate, if you will.
A pall fell over me. Writing should be fun. The whole process -- subject selection, point-of-view, word choice, editing -- brings me joy. How sad to see a fellow author's mind so consumed by anger that the only possible topic is, "I hate Trump."
I couldn't bring myself to pen a rebuttal. That letter, like dozens of its clones, wasn't worthy of a response. Been there. Done that. Boring.
Which brings us back to Nelson. I now truly understand the meaning of his song, "Garden Party." If predictable, monotonous, hate-filled diatribes were all I wrote ...
"I'd rather drive a truck."
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.,
Moline