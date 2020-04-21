Letter: Let's pray

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus – is it a judgment on mankind, or a prelude to judgment? Is it the end of time, or a warning of the end of time? With over 2.2 million cases and over 150,000 deaths, it has certainly captured the attention of the entire world. Presidents, governors, doctors, nurses, family and friends are doing all they can to stop the spread.

Where is God in all of this? Were Billy Graham alive, I am sure he would say this is a definite call to prayer. There are those who belittle prayer. However, when David was plagued with enemies, he prayed emotionally to God. When Daniel realized his plight, he prayed fervently to God. When Jesus confronted a demon, he prayed passionately to God. (Psalm 35:13, Daniel 9:3, Matthew 17:21)

Prayer is talking to God, but it is much more than that. Prayer is an act of worship that glorifies God and clearly shows our need for him. By depending on prayer, we respond to Christ's work of salvation and communicate with the very source of, and purpose for, our existence.

When we pray, we must acknowledge that we are speaking to the Creator of all that exists. We ask for his forgiveness and thank him for all his blessings. Then, we say what we need to say.